Spunky Lena is loyal and active, but knows when to cool it

Lena is a spunky two-year-old German Shepherd at Pasadena Humane who embodies a perfect blend of sweetness, intelligence and playfulness. From the moment you meet her, it’s clear she’s a loyal and affectionate companion who quickly forms bonds with those she trusts. While Lena may be a bit cautious at first, her natural curiosity and eagerness to please allow her to warm up to people and new experiences with time.
A true adventurer at heart, Lena enjoys exploring new places, whether sniffing around on a hike, greeting strangers with a wagging tail, or enjoying her “puppacino” at Starbucks. She’s playful yet gentle, able to fetch and tug with excitement, but also knows when to dial it down for cuddles and belly rubs (her favorite!). She's a quick learner who would thrive in a home that can offer her the attention and routine she needs – in turn, she’ll give her family endless love and companionship!
And - as part of our Pet Preparedness Week - Pasadena Humane is offering a free pet alert sticker, which helps alert rescue personnel that pets are inside the home and can be vital in case of emergency. This giveaway will be available in person at the Shelter Shop.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines. Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment