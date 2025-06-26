News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / X / RSS
Monrovia Police: Overdosed thief revived by cops; Stolen vehicle filled with cats; DUI bicyclist crashes hard; Chased suspect and two burning cars; etc.
During this period the Police Department handled 497 service events, resulting in 93 investigations.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 18 at 2:51 a.m., an officer patrolling the 100 block of W. Pomona saw a suspicious subject walking near a business after hours. The officer made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Found Property
June 18 at 8:16 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of Oakglade reported a found backpack and mail scattered throughout the street. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
June 18 at 8:32 a.m., a resident walked into the MPD lobby to report his wooden flag had been vandalized. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Battery / Criminal Threats
June 18 at 11:00 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of W. Huntington regarding a male subject inside of a vehicle possibly in possession of a gun. Officers arrived, but the vehicle was gone. An investigation revealed a female subject was battered at a different location and ran to the restaurant after he threatened to kill her. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
June 18 at 2:23 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report a domestic violence incident. The victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 18 at 3:44 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Officers arrived and made contact with a female subject. A computer check revealed she had warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
June 18 at 5:48 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Central reported a subject was attempting to gain entry into a garage. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed the subject was not trying to gain access to the garage, but he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a computer check revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence
June 18 at 8:16 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in the 1700 block of Pilgrim Way. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects. Both subjects had visible injuries. One of the subjects claimed the injuries were caused by a pet and the other subject claimed it was caused by the other female. That second subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 18 at 8:26 p.m., a female subject walked into the MPD lobby to turn herself in on an outstanding warrant. A computer search confirmed the warrant. She was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 19 at 6:49 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of N. Canyon requested a welfare check on a subject in an alley. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer check revealed the subject had warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Municipal Code Violation / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 20 at 12:51 a.m., an officer patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle saw a subject in a park after hours and made contact with the subject. A computer check revealed he had four warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Municipal Code Violation / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 20 at 1:13 a.m., while patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle officers saw a subject in a park after hours. A computer check revealed he had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
June 20 at 1:56 a.m., an officer patrolling the 100 block of E. El Norte was alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area. The vehicle was located with a large number of cats inside. PHS responded to take custody of the cats. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision
June 20 at 3:32 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 1300 block of S. Shamrock. Officers arrived and learned that a bicyclist collided with a vehicle and sustained severe injuries. The bicyclist was determined to have been under the influence. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
June 20 at 9:37 p.m., an officer patrolling the 700 block of W. Huntington observed a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot. The officer made contact with the occupant of the vehicle and discovered the occupant was in possession of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 20 at 11:46 p.m., while patrolling the 300 block of W. Huntington an officer contacted a subject who displayed symptoms of intoxication. It was determined he was unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest / Drug Offense – Suspects Arrested
June 21 at 2:14 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Maple conducted a traffic stop on two bicyclists for vehicle code violations. A computer search revealed both subjects had outstanding warrants. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 21 at 8:59 a.m., while patrolling the 300 block of S. Myrtle officers made contact with a male subject. An investigation revealed he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Shoplifting
June 21 at 12:35 p.m., an employee at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft that occurred on June 20. This investigation is continuing.
Fight – Suspect Arrested
June 21 at 1:34 p.m., multiple callers reported a fight in progress in the 300 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and made contact with two subjects, one of whom was intoxicated. The intoxicated male went to the hospital and was issued a citation at the scene. The other was arrested and later released from the jail with a citation.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
June 21 at 8:46 p.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of W. Central. Multiple callers reported an argument between a male and female. Officers arrived and made contact with both subjects. An investigation revealed the male subject battered the female subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
June 21 at 10:29 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Huntington and Shamrock. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim. An investigation revealed the suspect vehicle fled the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 22 at 8:30 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported equipment was stolen from his parked vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation
June 22 at 12:56 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of N. Magnolia reported receiving multiple calls from a subject restrained from contacting her. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
June 22 at 4:34 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 600 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and discovered a solo driver collided into multiple parked vehicles. The driver was transported to a hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 23 at 7:49 a.m., while patrolling the area of Mountain and Evergreen an officer saw a vehicle in violation of vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A computer check revealed the driver had a suspended license and a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
June 23 at 8:53 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Lincoln called to report his catalytic converter stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 23 at 2:48 p.m., a loss prevention officer from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a grand theft that occurred on June 19. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 23 at 3:08 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Peck and Spanner. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the parties involved complained of pain and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Theft
is continuing. June 23 at 8:02 p.m., a caller in the 500 block of Myrtle reported a theft. This investigation
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 23 at 10:57 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Mountain and Royal Oaks saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A computer check revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
June 24 at 8:58 a.m., a resident from the 400 block of S. Shamrock reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 24 at 9:52 a.m., a loss prevention officer for a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a grand theft. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
June 24 at 2:00 p.m., a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft that occurred on June 18. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
June 24 at 2:47 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a possible theft. An officer arrived and discovered an unknown subject attempted to steal the victim’s vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
June 24 at 3:19 p.m., a resident walked into the MPD lobby to report fraudulent activity on her credit report. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Theft
June 24 at 11:30 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of Bradbury reported several subjects walking around checking doors and stole a package from a front porch. The subjects were gone prior to officers’ arrival.
Petty Theft / Resist / Delay
June 25 at 4:33 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shopping center in the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding a possible theft in progress. Officers arrived, saw the subjects fleeing, and fled on foot in separate directions. One subject was located a short distance away. The subject appeared to be suffering from an overdose, Narcan was administered and MFD responded. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. MFD transported him to a hospital for treatment.
Vehicle Impound – Suspect Arrested
June 25 at 8:17 p.m., a caller in the area of Myrtle and Central reported he was being chased by another vehicle. Officers arrived and determined two vehicles in the area were on fire. One of the drivers was found to be under the influence. He was arrested by CHP.
