San Fernando Coffee Co. grand opening
San Fernando Coffee Company, in the Vons shopping center at the corner of Foothill and Myrtle, is holding its grand opening ceremony today from noon to 6 p.m. Old cars, music, food, and of course, coffee.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
6/27/2025
