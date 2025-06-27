News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

San Fernando Coffee Co. grand opening


San Fernando Coffee Company, in the Vons shopping center at the corner of Foothill and Myrtle, is holding its grand opening ceremony today from noon to 6 p.m. Old cars, music, food, and of course, coffee.

- Brad Haugaard 

