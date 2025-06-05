Monrovia Music Fest this Sunday - Free

Free Monrovia Music Fest this Sunday, starting at noon in Library Park. Live Bands and performances of various genres, craft beer and wine, artisan market, food trucks, kid zone.
Performance Schedule
- 12:15 p.m. Blues and Fries
- 1 p.m. - Kathryn D'Costa
- 1:30 p.m. - Acoustic Universe
- 2:15 p.m. - Jessy Auclair
- 3 p.m. - Glass Spirits
- 3:45 p.m. - Minah Boktor
- 4:15 p.m. - Young Keta
- 4:30 p.m. - Eye-5
- 5:30 p.m. - Whistling Diva
- 6 p.m. - Hailey Hermida & The Haze
