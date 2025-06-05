News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Monrovia Music Fest this Sunday - Free


Free Monrovia Music Fest this Sunday, starting at noon in Library Park. Live Bands and performances of various genres, craft beer and wine, artisan market, food trucks, kid zone.

Performance Schedule

  • 12:15 p.m. Blues and Fries
  • 1 p.m. - Kathryn D'Costa
  • 1:30 p.m. - Acoustic Universe
  • 2:15 p.m. - Jessy Auclair
  • 3 p.m. - Glass Spirits
  • 3:45 p.m. - Minah Boktor
  • 4:15 p.m. - Young Keta
  • 4:30 p.m. - Eye-5
  • 5:30 p.m. - Whistling Diva
  • 6 p.m. - Hailey Hermida & The Haze

Details.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)