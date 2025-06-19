News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
History
•
Facebook
/
X
/
RSS
Dinner at Chicken King Express
Dinner at Chicken King Express, in the little shopping center at the northeast corner of Foothill and Mayflower. Got the chicken kebab plate for $15.95 and a sparkling water for $3. Ambience? Not so much. Food, yummy!
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
6/19/2025
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment