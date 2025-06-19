News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Dinner at Chicken King Express


Dinner at Chicken King Express, in the little shopping center at the northeast corner of Foothill and Mayflower. Got the chicken kebab plate for $15.95 and a sparkling water for $3. Ambience? Not so much. Food, yummy!

- Brad Haugaard

