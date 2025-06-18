News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / X / RSS
Monrovia Police: Vehicle rams into business; Caller finds dead body; Fake banker scams victim; Thrown can hits driver; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for June 12 – 17. - Brad Haugaard]
During this period the Police Department handled 415 service events, resulting in 73 investigations.
Commercial Burglary
June 11 at 4:42 a.m., an alarm company reported an activation at a business located in the 400 block of E. Duarte. Officers arrived and discovered significant damage to the front of the building, consistent with a vehicle having rammed the entrance to gain access. The suspect vehicle had fled the scene, leaving a large opening in the structure. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
June 11 at 12:21 p.m., a loss prevention officer from a retail store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident that occurred on June 7. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
June 11 at 2:48 p.m., a reporting party walked into the MPD lobby to report that her parked vehicle was hit and the driver fled without providing any information. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
June 11 at 5:28 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of W. Colorado walked into the MPD lobby to report he was a victim of fraud. He received a phone call from someone claiming to be with his bank, advising him that there was fraudulent activity on his checking account. He was told to withdraw his money from that account and put the money into an account provided by the subject. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
June 11 at 5:55 p.m., an employee from a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject wanted to hurt herself. Officers and SGV Cares responded and made contact with her. It was determined she was a danger to herself. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Vehicle Burglary
June 11 at 8:39 p.m., a victim in the 900 block of W. Duarte reported her parked vehicle was broken into and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
June 11 at 8:55 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of W. Duarte reported his parked vehicle was broken into and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
June 11 at 9:15 p.m., a victim parked her vehicle in the 500 block of W. Huntington and walked into a business. When she returned to her car she noticed someone had sideswiped her. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
June 11 at 10:39 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Evergreen reported her daughter was harming herself and walking away from the residence. Officers arrived and located the daughter. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Vandalism / Public Intoxication
June 12 at 12:25 a.m., a passerby in the 800 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject throwing rocks at a vehicle and breaking the windows. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. It was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself he was arrested for the vandalism and for being drunk in public.
Suicide
June 12 at 7:11 a.m., a passerby in the Los Angeles County Recreation Trail reported a dead body. Officers responded and confirmed the subject was deceased. The Coroner's Office was contacted and responded. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
June 12 at 8:12 a.m. – An employee for a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a broken window. Officers determined that an unknown subject shattered a window, entered the business, and stole merchandise. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 12 at 2:59 p.m., a caller in a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject with an open container causing a disturbance inside a business. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was determined to be too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 12 at 3:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a welfare check. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
June 13 at 7:13 a.m. – A caller at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a subject challenging customers to fight. Officers located the subject acting violently. It was determined he was a danger to himself and others. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
June 13 at 8:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Cherry regarding a domestic violence incident. Officers arrived and determined a female subject swung a pole at the male subject. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
June 13 at 12:31 p.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a theft that occurred on June 12. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 13 at 1:22 p.m., a grand theft was reported by an employee from a business in the 3200 block of Peck. The theft occurred on June 12. This investigation is continuing.
Resisting Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 13 at 8:56 p.m., officers patrolling the area of Primrose and Cherry saw a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the subject refused to stop. He eventually stop and officers made contact with him. He was refusing to identify himself. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense / Municipal Code Violation / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 13 at 10:39 p.m., an officer patrolling the 600 block of S. Shamrock saw a subject in a park after hours and contacted the subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Runaway Juvenile
June 13 at 11:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to the MPD lobby regarding a runaway juvenile investigation. The juvenile left his home upset. Officers located the juvenile and returned him to his family.
Drug Arrest
June 14 at 12:57 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of W. Pomona for a vehicle code violation. During the stop, officers saw drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle. The subject was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 14 at 1:45 a.m., an officer patrolling a business complex in the 700 block of E. Huntington saw a suspicious vehicle and the driver was contacted. A computer search revealed the driver had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 14 at 9:25 a.m., a subject walked into the MPD lobby to turn himself in for the warrant that was out for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Battery
June 14 at 11:27 a.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report a domestic violence incident that had occurred two weeks prior. An investigation revealed her boyfriend battered her. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
June 14 at 7:42 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Wildrose regarding a suicidal juvenile. Officers arrived and made contact with the juvenile who was determined to be a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Missing Located
June 14 at 9:28 p.m., a caller in the 500 block of W. Duarte reported a disturbed female subject. Officers arrived and made contact with her. A computer search revealed she had been reported missing. She was removed from the missing persons system.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
June 15 at 1:38 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Huntington reported a disturbance. Officers arrived and located the subject on a bicycle. A traffic stop was conducted and she was contacted. A search revealed she was in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Warrant Arrest / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
June 15 at 2:22 a.m., a disturbance between two individuals was reported in the 900 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and made contact with a male and female subject. A computer search revealed the female subject had two warrants for her arrest. Both were found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested, cited and released at the scene. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 15 at 1:18 p.m., while patrolling the area of California and Almond an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation and cause a traffic collision. Both parties involved were treated by MFD at the scene.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
June 15 at 8:50 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the area of Mountain and Evergreen. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim who was suffering from injuries. MFD arrived and treated the driver at the scene. The suspect vehicle was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
June 15 at 9:23 p.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and located the vehicle with two female occupants inside. An investigation revealed they were also in possession of stolen property and drug paraphernalia. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 15 at 9:51 p.m. – While conducting a check in the 600 block of W. Huntington, a subject triggered an alarm while exiting a business with stolen property. He attempted to flee but was caught. The business did not desire prosecution for the theft, but the subject had a warrant. He was arrested.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 16 at 3:08 a.m., an officer patrolling the 500 block of Fig saw a suspicious subject near a closed business. The officer made contact with the subject and discovered that he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Vandalism
June 16 at 5:49 a.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 200 block of N. Alta Vista. Officers arrived and learned that the resident’s son smashed windows in the home. The son was placed under citizen’s arrest and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 16 at 7:52 a.m., a passerby in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported a subject yelling at people. Officers arrived and located the subject. It was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 16 at 10:25 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of W. Pomona regarding a subject throwing rocks at a building and causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer search revealed he had outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Resisting Arrest
June 16 at 11:10 a.m., while patrolling the area of Walnut and 5th an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. The officer pulled up behind the vehicle as it was stopped and the driver exited the vehicle and began to walk away, ignoring officer orders. He was eventually arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
June 16 at 2:39 p.m. – An officer patrolling the 400 block of W. Huntington saw two suspicious subjects with scattered merchandise. It was determined the items were stolen from a business. One was taken into custody; the other transported to a hospital for treatment.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
June 16 at 8:10 p.m., a victim in the area of Mayflower and Chestnut called to report that her parked vehicle was sideswiped and the suspect did not leave behind any information. This investigation is continuing.
Throw Object at Vehicle
June 16 at 8:27 p.m. – A caller reported that while driving near Foothill and Alta Vista, a male occupant in another vehicle threw an empty can through his open window, hitting him in the head. The suspect drove away. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft
June 17 at 1:17 a.m. – A resident in the 800 block of Ridgeside reported a subject in his vehicle. The subject fled on a motorcycle. The resident’s duffel bag was recovered nearby. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 17 at 8:35 a.m. – A passerby reported possible illegal dumping in the 1400 block of S. Myrtle. Officers contacted a subject who had multiple warrants. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 17 at 10:57 a.m. – A male subject walked into the MPD lobby to turn himself in for an outstanding no-bail warrant. He was booked and later transported to IRC pending his court date.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
June 17 at 11:42 p.m. – Neighbors in the 200 block of W. Pomona reported yelling and pounding on walls. Officers contacted a female who stated her boyfriend battered her and would not let her leave. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Posted by Brad at 6/18/2025
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment