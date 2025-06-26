Rescued cats looking for nice homes

Uncle
Last week, Pasadena Humane Animal Control Officers were called to the scene by Monrovia Police to rescue 19 cats who were found in the back of a U-Haul. The cats had been living in deplorable conditions. They were quickly rushed to Pasadena Humane for care.
While the cats were quite anxious from the experience, they were otherwise mostly in good health. We provided them with any necessary medical care along with a safe and comfortable space where they could rest and recover.
Now, many of these sweet cats are ready to start fresh and find their forever homes. If you’re interested in adopting any of these cats, please visit us during our adoption hours (daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). These cats have already overcome so much, and they are ready to find homes where they can feel safe and loved.
Source: Pasadena Humane press release
- Brad Haugaard
