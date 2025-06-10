A Moment in Monrovia History: Peggy Farmer Selling War Bond Stamps

In this 1942 photo, Peggy Farmer, who worked behind the jewelry and cosmetics counter at Woolworths in Monrovia's downtown, gained local notoriety during World War II selling War Bond stamps to her customers by signing them up for weekly purchases and delivering the stamps to them on her lunch hour. She said a local merchant bought $2 a day in stamps under her plan and a youngster working in a local vegetable market bought $1 in stamps every week. She signed up $100 worth of regular purchases in just three weeks. Mrs. Farmer's husband was in the army. "The more we do at home, the sooner our men can come back to us," she said. "So I'm doing all I can."
From the Dick Singer collection. See full details here.
