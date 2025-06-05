School District to consider new course - The Wildcat Way, Measure MM bond projects; Employee compensation

~ Consider offering a new course called "The Wildcat Way" for ninth-grade students on how to succeed in high school and beyond. This course "promotes school pride, positive climate and culture, academic success, and personal development. Students will explore goal setting, time management, leadership, digital citizenship, emotional intelligence, and community building while actively participating in initiatives that lift school morale and foster unity." Details.
~ Receive a report on progress in spending Measure MM bond money: Bradoaks repair - The district expects plan approval by the Division of the State Architect within three weeks. Site Assessments for accessibility, fire alarm and security - All sites have "challenges." Monrovia High Aquatics Project - Project concepts should be completed by the second week of June. Details.
~ Consider approving these labor agreements: For Administrative Management and Confidential employees ("confidential" employees are those with access to confidential information) a 3.75% pay increase retroactive to July 1, 2024 and increases in longevity payments to $2,000 for 15 years, $4,000 for 20 years, $6,000 for 25 years and $8,000 for 30 years. Details. For Classified employees (not teachers or administrators), a 1% one-time bonus for the 2023-24 school year, and a 3.5% pay increase retroactive to July 1, 2024. Details. For teachers there is not a specific percentage pay increase, but there are adjustments in stipends for extra duties or extra education. See Appendix A for specifics. Details.
