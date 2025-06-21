School district to consider policy on immigration

At a June 24 meeting (agenda here) the School Board will consider these policies regarding immigration:
- Ensure safe and welcoming environment regardless of citizenship or immigration status.
- Prohibit collection of immigration status information.
- Prevent discrimination based on immigration status.
- Prohibit the use of district resources or data to create lists, registries, or databases based on immigration status, national origin, religion, or other protected characteristics.
- Inform parents/guardians about their children’s right to a free public education regardless of immigration status, and their rights concerning immigration enforcement.
- Create protocols to handle requests from law enforcement officers for access to district records, school sites, or students related to immigration enforcement.
- Offer training to staff on immigration issues, including how to respond to law enforcement requests to visit school sites or access students.
- Require timely reporting of any law enforcement requests for information or school site access for immigration enforcement purposes to the board.
And ...
- Staff will submit timely reports to the board on officer requests and district responses, and email the California Department of Justice’s Bureau of Children’s Justice about any immigration enforcement access attempts.
- Urge parents/guardians to keep emergency contact information current.
- Encourage families to memorize emergency numbers and know the location of key documents (e.g., birth certificates, passports).
- In cases of parent/guardian detention or deportation, release students to individuals listed in emergency contact information.
- Refer students or families to resources like ICE detainee locators, legal assistance, or consulates/embassies if a parent/guardian is detained or deported.
