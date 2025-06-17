A Moment in Monrovia History: Phillip B. Adams, the only black Monrovia serviceman to die in WWII

1943, Phillip B. Adams, 23, the son of Frank and Mary Adams, 232 E. Maple Ave., was the only Monrovia serviceman of African descent to die in World War II. Ironically, his death came not from an enemy's bullet, but from tuberculosis. Adams became ill while working at an Army hospital in England and was later diagnosed with chronic, severe pulmonary tuberculosis. He was treated at that hospital, then sent to Bushnell General Hospital in Brigham, Utah where he lingered for a month and twenty-three days. He died the morning of July 12. Adams' funeral in Monrovia was attended by a throng of relatives and neighbors. He was buried at Live Oak cemetery with full military honors and the all-Black Phillip Adams Post of the American Legion was named for him by his fellow veterans. From the Dick Singer collection. See full details here.
