Monrovia Police: Assault during shoe theft; Bear tries home entry; Trashcan fire suspect detained; Dementia patient found safe; Etc.

During this period the Police Department handled 499 service events, resulting in 106 investigations.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 29 at 7:22 a.m., a passerby in the 100 block of N. Magnolia reported a male subject blocking a sidewalk. Officers arrived and located the subject in possession of drug paraphernalia in plain view. Officers made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Attempted Robbery
May 29 at 2:14 p.m., a caller at a business in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported a robbery. Officers learned that a female subject entered the business and attempted to steal a pair of shoes. When confronted, she physically assaulted an employee and fled without the property. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 29 at 3:58 p.m., a traffic collision between an electric scooter and a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of W. Duarte. One party complained of pain and was transported to a hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 29 at 5:50 p.m., a passerby in the 200 block of Oaks reported a male subject loitering. Officers made contact and found the subject had a warrant for his arrest and was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
May 29 at 6:42 p.m., a resident in the 1500 block of Encino reported his catalytic converter stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
May 29 at 8:22 p.m., an officer patrolling Huntington and Monterey came across a traffic collision. The driver of one vehicle had fled on foot. He was located nearby and arrested for fleeing the scene.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 29 at 10:50 p.m., a vehicle with damage was reported in the 800 block of W. Huntington. The driver appeared intoxicated. A DUI investigation confirmed impairment, but officers were unable to determine the collision location. The driver was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Battery Report
May 30 at 2:03 p.m., a mail carrier in the 200 block of W. Foothill reported she was battered by a female subject. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
May 30 at 2:36 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of Mountain View reported that an unknown subject used a firework to damage the resident’s front yard. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto – Suspects Arrested
May 31 at 2:25 a.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia reported two male subjects breaking a vehicle window. Officers located both juvenile suspects, one inside the vehicle, both were cited and released to guardians.
Grand Theft Auto
May 31 at 8:40 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of E. Foothill reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence / Stalking
May 31 at 11:12 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of Grand reported her ex-boyfriend entered her residence without consent, assaulted her, and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
May 31 at 12:17 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of E. Duarte reported an unknown subject has been stealing from his nursery. This investigation is continuing.
False Emergency / Swatting
May 31 at 2:07 p.m., a false emergency was reported in the 1400 block of S. Mountain by an unknown caller. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
May 31 at 2:57 p.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Monterey. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
May 31 at 4:29 p.m., a passerby in the area of Colorado and Madison reported two male subjects fighting at the intersection. The suspect was gone prior to officers’ arrival. Officers arrived, located the victim and made contact with him. The victim suffered abrasions to his arms. This investigation is continuing.
Medical Assist
June 1 at 3:51 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Olive reported a family member had possibly overdosed and family was administering Narcan. Officers and MFD arrived. The subject was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Mental Evaluation
June 1 at 5:46 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 200 block of W. Huntington regarding a call of a male subject threatening customers, hitting cars and had set a trashcan on fire. Officers arrived and the subject attempted to flee, but was quickly detained. It was determined the subject was a danger to himself and others, he was transported to a medical facility for mental evaluation.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 1 at 9:21 p.m., while patrolling the area of California and Huntington an officer saw a subject commit a violation while on a bicycle. The officer stopped the bicyclist and an investigation revealed she was in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Bike Theft
June 1 at 11:35 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Lemon reported his bike stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
June 2 at 8:04 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Walnut reported a female subject was trespassing on his property. Officers arrived and located the female subject. An investigation revealed she broke the lock to a gate and gained entry. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 2 at 12:00 p.m., a male subject walked into the MPD lobby to turn himself in for an outstanding warrant. He was taken into custody and processed for the warrant.
Shoplifting
June 2 at 1:06 p.m., loss prevention officers from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a shoplifting that occurred on May 29. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
June 2 at 4:22 p.m., a resident walked into the MPD lobby to report a theft from his parked unlocked vehicle had occurred on May 28. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 2 at 8:07 p.m., a multi vehicle traffic collision was reported in the area of California and Evergreen. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. Two of the parties involved complained of pain and went to the hospital.
Fraud
June 2 at 8:18 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported fraudulent activity on an account. This investigation is continuing.
Bear
June 2 at 9:28 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of Mountain View reported someone was attempting to open the back door to her residence. Officers arrived and located a bear walking out of the resident’s backyard.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 2 at 10:14 p.m., a caller in the area of Madison and Colorado reported a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrived and made contact with an occupant inside the vehicle. A computer search revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 3 at 3:13 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of S. Myrtle regarding a disturbing subject yelling at people. Officers arrived and located the male subject. A computer check revealed he had outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 3 at 5:00 p.m., a caller in a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who appeared intoxicated. It was determined he was unable to care for himself and the business did not desire prosecution. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
June 3 at 6:58 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Fifth and Colorado. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. No injuries were reported.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
June 3 at 7:27 pm, a neighbor in the 800 block of W. Duarte reported hearing yelling. Officers arrived and made contact with a mother who said her and her son were assaulted by her husband. The husband was located at a separate location. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
June 4 at 1:21 a.m., a caller in the 500 block of Almond reported a male subject was assaulted by the male’s girlfriend. Officers arrived and found the friend with injuries. The girlfriend was located. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
June 4 at 10:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Duarte and Encino regarding a non-injury traffic collision.
Grand Theft
June 4 at 5:03 p.m., a resident from the 700 block of W. Walnut walked into the MPD lobby to report jewelry was missing. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
June 4 at 6:07 p.m., a caller from a business in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject stole merchandise and fled without paying. This investigation is continuing.
Critical Missing
June 4 at 8:52 p.m., a caller 100 block of El Nido reported her husband who suffers from dementia missing. Officers located the missing subject and was reunited with his family.
No comments:
Post a Comment