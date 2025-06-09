News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

City Manager: Monrovia PD not involved in immigration actions; Heavy phone calls have caused phone interruptions

City Manager Dylan Feik reports that Monrovia Police Department is not involved in recent ICE immigration actions and remains committed to serving all residents regardless of immigration status. He said Monrovia Police do not participate in immigration enforcement and are prohibited from doing so by state law. He asked residents not to contact the "incredibly busy" Police Department for immigration updates due to high call volumes which have led to phone service interruptions. 

- Brad Haugaard
