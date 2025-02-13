Superintendent responds to possible student walkout

Superintendent Paula Hart Rodas has notified parents that students who participate in an expected student walkout on Friday (no indication what the walkout is about) should follow state law and realize that they are only entitled to one excused absence per academic year. Here is a clip from her letter to parents:
Due to social media postings, we are aware of a potential student walkout on Friday, February 14, at 11 AM. Students have First Amendment rights, including freedom of speech and the right to participate in peaceful protests. However, if students choose to participate in the walkout, we encourage parents and guardians to follow the guidelines outlined in California Education Code 48205. To have an absence excused for participation in a civic or political event, parents or guardians must notify their child’s school office and provide an explanation prior to the absence. Please note that, per California Education Code 48205, students may only have one excused absence per academic year for participating in a civic or political event. Absences without prior notification will be marked as unexcused.
Monrovia Unified does not take a position on participation in the walkout but remains committed to upholding the law and ensuring student safety. We hold the position that student safety is best maintained when students remain on campus. Additionally, we believe there are more constructive ways for students to express their concerns, such as organizing on-campus discussions or forums. We encourage students to work with their school administration to explore meaningful and productive ways to engage in dialogue and civic engagement.
If your child is going to participate in the walkout, we strongly encourage them to be safe and abide by all laws. Our top priority is student safety, and we thank you for your partnership in keeping our students safe.
- Brad Haugaard
Being in school is the law.ReplyDelete
Except it’s literally not? Did you even read the full post?Delete
“per California Education Code 48205, students may only have one excused absence per academic year for participating in a civic or political event”
While parental permission is needed for the absence to be excused, the Code is clearly written. Or do you just not agree with the views they’re expressing?
What are the views?Delete
So proud of our Monrovia Students!!!ReplyDelete
The proposed walk out is a protest against the Executive Orders regarding immigration, ICE, gender equity, women's reproductive rights, and equity in education for all.ReplyDelete
Who organized the walkout?ReplyDelete