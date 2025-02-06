Monrovia schools open house schedule

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia Board of Education will ...
~ Receive this open house schedule:
- Canyon Early Learning Center - Thursday, March 27; 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
- Bradoaks Elementary Science Academy - Tuesday, April 22; 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.
- Mayflower Elementary School - Thursday, April 17; 6 - 7:30 p.m.
- Monroe Elementary School - Tuesday, April 15; 6 - 7:30 p.m.
- Plymouth Elementary School - Tuesday, March 18; 5:15 - 7 p.m.
- Wild Rose School of Creative Arts - Tuesday, April 8; 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.
- Clifton Middle School - Friday, April 25; 6 - 8 p.m.
- Santa Fe CSMS - Tuesday, March 25; 6 - 8 p.m.
- Monrovia High School - Wednesday, March 19; 6 - 8 p.m.
- Canyon Oaks HS/Mt. Park School - Monday, March 24; 5:30 - 7 p.m.
~ Consider recognizing February as Black History Month and Career and Technical Education Month. It will also consider recognizing Feb. 3-7 as National School Counseling Week.
- Brad Haugaard
