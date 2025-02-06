News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Monrovia schools open house schedule

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia Board of Education will ...

~ Receive this open house schedule:

  • Canyon Early Learning Center - Thursday, March 27; 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
  • Bradoaks Elementary Science Academy - Tuesday, April 22; 5:30  - 7:00 p.m.
  • Mayflower Elementary School - Thursday, April 17; 6 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Monroe Elementary School - Tuesday, April 15; 6 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Plymouth Elementary School - Tuesday, March 18; 5:15 - 7 p.m.
  • Wild Rose School of Creative Arts - Tuesday, April 8; 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.
  • Clifton Middle School - Friday, April 25; 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Santa Fe CSMS - Tuesday, March 25; 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Monrovia High School - Wednesday, March 19; 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Canyon Oaks HS/Mt. Park School - Monday, March 24; 5:30 - 7 p.m.

~ Consider recognizing February as Black History Month and Career and Technical Education Month. It will also consider recognizing Feb. 3-7 as National School Counseling Week.

- Brad Haugaard

