Monrovia Police: Gunfire after shoplifting; Parolee rams police car; Naked on Foothill and Madison; Pedestrian hit, driver at fault; Etc.

During this period the Police Department handled 425 service events, resulting in 85 investigations.
Robbery
January 30 at 7:32 p.m., a robbery was reported in the 800 block of W. Duarte. An investigation revealed the suspect punched the victim, stole the victim’s scooter and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
January 30 at 8:01 p.m., a caller in a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a shoplifting incident. Officers arrived and located the suspect nearby. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. The suspect was arrested.
Vandalism
January 30 at 9:15 p.m., a victim in the 1100 block of Sesmas reported that his rental vehicle was vandalized. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
January 31 at 12:47 a.m., officers patrolling the 100 block of E. Olive made contact with a subject who displayed symptoms of being intoxicated. An investigation revealed she was too intoxicated to care for herself. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Mental Evaluation
January 31 at 3:35 p.m., multiple residents in the 200 block of W. Greystone reported a male subject loitering in the neighborhood dressed inappropriately. Officers arrived to find the subject lying on the ground, partially on the street. When officers attempted to make contact, the subject walked away from them into the middle of the street. Officers determined he was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Traffic Collision Injury
January 31 at 7:06 p.m., a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of S. Mayflower. Officers arrived and determined the vehicle failed to yield to the pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained multiple injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Resisting / Delaying – Suspect Arrested
January 31 at 11:00 p.m., a caller reported a vandalism in progress was occurring in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and attempted to make contact with the suspect and a foot pursuit ensued. The suspect was apprehended. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Attempted Murder
January 31 at 11:17 p.m. – A caller in the 400 block of W. Foothill reported gunfire. Officers arrived and determined a male juvenile suspect entered a store, shoplifted, fled, and fired a gun toward a store clerk who chased him into a parking lot. A vehicle in the lot was struck, but the driver was not injured. No injuries were reported. This investigation is continuing.
Assault on Officer / Evading / Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
January 31 at 11:52 p.m., officers patrolling the area of El Nido and Foothill saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit was terminated when speeds increased. An investigation revealed the vehicle was reported stolen. The vehicle continued to circle the area and eventually traveled in the wrong direction towards an MPD vehicle, intentionally ramming an occupied MPD vehicle. The suspect vehicle was eventually disabled and he was apprehended. A computer search revealed he was on parole. He was arrested and taken into custody.
At-Risk Missing
February 1 at 9:04 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported that an adult family member with a mental disability was missing. CHP was contacted to request an endangered missing advisory. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
February 1 at 10:17 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a shoplifting incident. Officers arrived and located the suspect. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspects Arrested
February 1 at 8:12 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Central regarding a vehicle with juveniles drinking and driving erratically. Officers arrived and located the vehicle. The vehicle was occupied by two adult subjects and a juvenile subject. The occupants were in possession of a controlled substance. The adult occupants were arrested and taken into custody. The juvenile was cited and released to an adult.
Grand Theft
February 2 at 1:27 a.m., a theft was reported in the area of Mayflower and Parker. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim who reported two of his tires and rims were stolen from his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 2 at 3:14 a.m., while patrolling the 600 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw a subject in front of a closed restaurant. The officer made contact with the subject who was determined to be too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
February 2 at 2:29 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of S. Myrtle regarding an intoxicated male subject. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was seen arguing with a female subject. A computer search revealed a court order restrained him from being near the female subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspects Arrested
February 2 at 4:32 p.m., a traffic collision between a vehicle and multiple parked cars was reported on the 700 block of E. Palm. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver who displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed he was under the influence. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence and a passenger was arrested for public intoxication. They were both transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
February 2 at 7:31 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of S. Sunset regarding a trespassing female subject. Officers arrived and located the female subject. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 2 at 11:21 p.m., while patrolling the 1800 block of S. Mayflower an officer saw vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. An investigation determined the driver was under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 2 at 11:21 p.m., an officer patrolling the 100 block of W. Huntington saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Mental Evaluation
February 3 at 7:49 a.m., multiple callers in the area of Foothill and Madison reported a nude female subject. Officers arrived and made contact with her, she was partially dressed. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Missing Located
February 3 at 11:01 a.m., a female subject reported missing on February 1 was located by family. She was removed from the missing persons system.
Mental Evaluation
February 3 at 2:15 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of E. Duarte reported a male subject walked in and told employees that he wanted to harm himself. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. It was determined he was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Property for Safekeeping
February 3 at 4:18 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Poinsettia requested officers to assist her ex-boyfriend to retrieve property after he was served with a court order to stay away from the resident. Officers arrived and discovered he had several weapons that needed to be stored at MPD for safekeeping as a result of the restraining order. The weapons were collected and stored for safekeeping.
Battery
February 3 at 8:15 p.m. a fight was reported in the 100 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and located the parties involved. An investigation revealed a road rage incident led to a physical altercation. The victim did not desire prosecution. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 3 at 11:07 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Chestnut and Monterey saw a vehicle swerve into her lane and almost side swiped her. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Theft
February 4 at 1:54 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of W. Walnut reported the theft of the turn signals on his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Runaway
February 4 at 3:54 p.m., a juvenile female was reported as a runaway from the 100 block of N. Ivy. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
February 4 at 4:10 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the area of Myrtle and Foothill. No injuries were reported. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
February 5 at 10:34 a.m., a caller in the area of Sixth and Duarte reported a traffic collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. The bicyclist reported minor injuries and refused medical attention.
Theft
February 5 at 10:45 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Pomona reported property stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
February 5 at 11:23 a.m., a caller reported a collision that occurred on February 4 in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Her parked vehicle was hit by an unknown driver. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
February 5 at 2:51 p.m., a parent in the 400 block of W. Duarte reported her daughter was threatening her and the family. Officers arrived and determined she was a danger to herself and others. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Weapon Offense
February 5 at 4:40 p.m., an officer patrolling the area Shamrock and Huntington saw a vehicle in violation of a code. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was contacted. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a weapon. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
