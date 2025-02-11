Canyon Park and Wilderness Preserve openings

At the State of the City meeting tonight officials reported that Canyon Park is about 95% finished, however both the sewer and water lines need pumps, and only Southern California Edison can connect them, and Edison is very busy following the fires that hit the area.
The Wilderness Preserve, however, will likely be open early next week. The city wants to wait until after the predicted rain storms this week, then fix any rutting or other problems caused by the storms before opening the Preserve.
- Brad Haugaard
