New restaurant and store featuring vintage items planned for Monrovia

A new restaurant and a store specializing in vintage items are planned for Monrovia. Both proposals will go before the Development Review Committee (agenda here) this Wednesday, Feb. 19
The restaurant is planned for the southeast corner of Foothill and Mayflower. The owner wants to put a new facade on the building with an awning for outdoor dining. No indication of the type of restaurant it would be. Details.
Monrovia Vintage plans to locate at 512 S. Myrtle, on the west side of the street about a half block down from Lemon. It will specialize in modern and vintage collectibles including toys, sports cards, trading cards, figurines, modern and vintage vinyls, modern and vintage sterling and costume jewelry, stationary, postcards, stamps, letters, sheet music, magazines, photographs, cameras and vintage camera equipment. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
Remember well the last iteration/attempt. Lack of parking and potential conflict with businesses nearer town doomed that application.ReplyDelete