Gentle Meryl will always be at your side

Meryl is the kind of dog who steals hearts wherever she goes. At seven years old, this gentle pit bull mix has mastered the perfect balance of sweet affection and easygoing charm. On a recent outing with Pasadena Humane’s Wiggle Waggle Wagon, she greeted every passerby with a wagging tail and a hopeful gaze, soaking up all the attention she could get. Of course, she loved all pets and cuddles, too!
One of Meryl’s favorite things in the world is making new friends—both human and canine. She quickly bonded with another dog during a recent outing, and the two became inseparable for the day, happily walking side by side and enjoying each other's company. Meryl might thrive in a home with another friendly, medium-sized dog who can be her buddy. She has a wonderful, adaptable energy—excited for walks and new adventures but just as content to stretch out on the grass and relax.
Meryl already knows some basic commands, like "sit," and takes treats gently, proving she’s not just loving but well-mannered too. She’s the kind of dog who will make a house feel like a home, bringing warmth, companionship, and a little bit of fun. If you're looking for a devoted and affectionate pup who will always be by your side, Meryl is ready to be your new best friend.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
