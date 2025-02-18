Boston: 73 pounds of energetic cuddle bug

Boston is a 73-pound bundle of love, energy, and unwavering affection. At just two years old, this German Shepherd mix is searching for a home where he can share his passion for long walks, full-body cuddles, and, of course, plenty of kisses.
Boston is the kind of dog who melts into your arms, rolling onto his back for belly rubs and soaking up every ounce of attention. But don’t let his playful side fool you—he also has a relaxed, easygoing nature. After a satisfying walk, he’s perfectly content curling up for a nap while you go about your day.
Car rides are another favorite, especially when they lead to new places to explore. Whether it's rolling onto his back in the grass, on the carpet, or even on the bed, he finds pure joy in the simple things. Boston is a true cuddle bug, always ready to snuggle up and shower you with affectionate kisses.
Boston will thrive in an active household that loves the outdoors as much as he does. A spacious, secure yard where he can run freely would be ideal, and an experienced dog owner would be a great match to continue his training. In return, Boston will offer endless love, loyalty, and companionship. If you’re looking for a big-hearted, affectionate pup to share your adventures with, Boston just might be your perfect match.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30 and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment