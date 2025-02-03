Explaining how laser vision lets machines see

Monrovia's SiLC Technologies Inc. will host the February meeting of MADIA Tech Launch at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12. If your car beeps when you edge too close to something, chances are it uses LiDAR. But LiDAR now goes beyond basic obstacle detection.
Dr. Mehdi Asghari, president and CEO of SiLC Technologies, will explain this laser-based system and its growing applications in robotics, industrial automation, and security. A tour of the facility at 181 W. Huntington Drive will include demonstrations.
Public welcome. Advance registration required. Tickets are $12 (includes pizza and soda) or $6 for students, available via Eventbrite at MADIAtech.org. Limited on-site tickets are $20. A no-cost Zoom link provides select coverage. MADIA Tech Launch is a nonprofit supported by local governments and industries.
