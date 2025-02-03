News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Civic leaders to get seminar on ethics
This Wednesday Monrovia civic leaders will get a seminar on ethics in government, “AB-1234 Ethics Training – Principles of Ethics and the Law in Public Service”.
Details
.
Here
is Assembly Bill 1234 as it pertains to local government.
- Brad Haugaard
