Civic leaders to get seminar on ethics


This Wednesday Monrovia civic leaders will get a seminar on ethics in government, “AB-1234 Ethics Training – Principles of Ethics and the Law in Public Service”. Details.

Here is Assembly Bill 1234 as it pertains to local government.

