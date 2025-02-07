City asking for comments on planned three-home development in north Monrovia

Project location and area, north of Hillcrest off of Highland Place.
Project plan.
The city is asking for comments on a plan to build three homes and add a flood control basin at 347 Highland Place, on hillside property north of Hillcrest . An environmental study for the proposed Hillside Subdivision at 347 Highland Place will be available for review starting Monday, Feb. 10. The project would subdivide 7.8 acres into four parcels, build three single-family homes, and add a flood control basin. You can see the Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration here or at the City Hall Planning Division through March 12. Submit written comments by 5 p.m. that day by ground mail (Attn: Planning Division, 415 S Ivy Ave., CA 91016) or by email at planning@monroviaca.gov.
- Brad Haugaard
You can oppose it but unless they deem it undoable it will get permission. City is too intent on the property taxes. So there will be a flood prevention basin built - great. Residents will have issues with wildlife, residents will have to evacuate in the event of fire. Obviously NOTHING has been learnt by recent fires.. Oh, well..ReplyDelete
Without even looking at the attachments I knew it was a Bowden project. It’s going to get rubber stamped.ReplyDelete
Let’s see if anyone can get insurance after it’s built