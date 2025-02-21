City streets to get new energy-saving LED streetlights

Southern California Edison has agreed to replace 1,673 of its streetlight fixtures with new LED bulbs, while the city does the same with the 1,386 streetlight fixtures it owns. The upgrades will cut energy costs and improve safety. The project begins in a few months. Edison originally proposed brighter lights but Monrovia requested something more yellowish, so Edison came up with warmer bulbs which it calls the "Monrovia Special."
- Brad Haugaard
Should be noted that these lights aren’t less bright than the ones Edison initially recommended, but a slightly different hue. Edison was going to use 3000K bulbs and the new “Monrovia Special” ones are 2700K (Google “3000K vs 2700K bulbs” to see the difference). IMO 2700K is a much better fit for our street lamps so this is actually really cool they managed to source these!ReplyDelete
Cool, thank you for this bit of added infoDelete