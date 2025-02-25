A Moment in Monrovia History: World War II Navy combat photographer Loran Smith

Navy Combat Photographer Loran Smith in 1944. Loran "Little Smitty" Smith, 26, of 115 Stedman Place, who had been away for three years filming and photographing more than a dozen battles from the backseat of a dive-bomber or the pitching deck of a warship under kamikaze attack -- and winning a Bronze Star along the way, awarded him by Commander-in-Chief of the Pacific Fleet Admiral Chester Nimitz -- arrived home on leave in 1944 and married Audrey McAdam of Los Angeles before returning to duty in the Pacific. From the Dick Singer collection. See full details here.
