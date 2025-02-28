News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Free parking in train station garage ends for Farmers Market


Starting March 1, the Monrovia Station parking garage will resume charging a daily fee of $3. Free parking will no longer be available during the Station Square Farmers Market.

- Brad Haugaard

