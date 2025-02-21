Monrovia School District plans staff cuts of more than 43 employees

Planned Monrovia School District staff cuts.
At its next meeting the Monrovia Board of Education (agenda here) will ...
~ Consider letting go the equivalent of almost 44 employees at the end of the 2024-25 school year due to declining enrollment. See chart above. FTE means Full Time Equivalent, which could, for example, be one full time employee or multiple part time employees Details.
~ Consider hiring one of two construction project management companies to handle Measure MM Bond projects. The companies are Dixon & Associates and TELACU.
