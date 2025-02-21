News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Monrovia School District plans staff cuts of more than 43 employees

Planned Monrovia School District staff cuts. 

At its next meeting the Monrovia Board of Education (agenda here) will ...

~ Consider letting go the equivalent of almost 44 employees at the end of the 2024-25 school year due to declining enrollment. See chart above. FTE means Full Time Equivalent, which could, for example, be one full time employee or multiple part time employees Details

~ Consider hiring one of two construction project management companies to handle Measure MM Bond projects. The companies are Dixon & Associates and TELACU.

- Brad Haugaard


Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)