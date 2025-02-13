News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Lunch at Grey and Cash


Lunch at Grey and Cash, on the west side of Myrtle just north of Lemon. We Got the Cali Wrap (turkey, bacon, cheese, avocado, onion, tomato, greens) for $15 (it came with a green salad) and a small Americano coffee for $4. Very good!

- Brad Haugaard 
