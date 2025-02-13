News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Lunch at Grey and Cash
Lunch at Grey and Cash, on the west side of Myrtle just north of Lemon. We Got the Cali Wrap (turkey, bacon, cheese, avocado, onion, tomato, greens) for $15 (it came with a green salad) and a small Americano coffee for $4. Very good!
- Brad Haugaard
2/13/2025
