Dinner at WaBa Grill


Dinner at WaBa Grill, in the Vons shopping center at Myrtle and Foothill. Got the Taco Trio with chicken for $7.49 and a soda for $2.29. It’s mostly rice bowls here but the tacos were quite nice, filling, and reasonably priced.

Brad Haugaard 

