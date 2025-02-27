News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

City Council: City wants funding for proposed new air quality regulations; Women's History Month; Inclusionary Housing discussion

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia City Council will consider ...

~ Sending a letter to the South Coast Air Quality Management District saying that while the city supports the district's plan to reduce Nitrogen Oxides from gas-fired water heaters, it thinks there should be some funding for homeowners and business people to compensate for the increased cost of complying with the proposed regulatory change. Details

~ Proclaiming March as Women's History Month. Details

Also, there will be a study session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss a proposed Inclusionary Housing Ordinance. Such ordinances require developers to include a certain percentage of affordable housing units in new residential developments.  Details.

- Brad Haugaard

  1. AnonymousFebruary 27, 2025 at 8:13 PM

    We have to get rid of our gas water heaters and furnaces?

    1. AnonymousFebruary 27, 2025 at 8:42 PM

      Only when they are replaced. https://www.aqmd.gov/docs/default-source/rule-book/Proposed-Rules/1111-and-1121/rule-1111-1121-fact-sheet-english.pdf?sfvrsn=6

