Monrovia Police: Cops cover nude streaker with blanket; Skateboarder hit by car; Thief swipes tip jar; Employee sells merchandise, but keeps the cash

Highlighted Activity for February 6 – 12, 2025 During this period the Police Department handled 420 service events, resulting in 74 investigations.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 5 at 10:34 a.m., a traffic collision between a bicyclist and vehicle was reported in the area of Sixth and Duarte. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. The bicyclist reported minor injuries, but refused medical treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
February 5 at 10:45 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Pomona reported the theft of a SIM card. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
February 5 at 11:23 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a hit and run traffic collision that occurred on February 4. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
February 5 at 2:51 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of W. Duarte reported that her daughter was suffering from a mental health condition and was threatening to harm the family and herself. Officers arrived and made contact with the daughter who was deemed to be a threat to herself and others. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
February 5 at 4:40 p.m., while patrolling the area of Shamrock and Huntington and officer saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a weapon. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
February 6 at 5:27 a.m., a caller in the 500 block of Los Angeles reported that the tailgate to his truck was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Embezzlement – Suspect Arrested
February 6 at 10:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to a store in the 700 block of W. Huntington for an embezzlement investigation. Officers arrived and discovered an employee was selling merchandise and keeping the money. The employee was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
February 6 at 1:58 p.m., an employee from a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported two female subjects stole merchandise and fled the store. Officers arrived and located the suspects attempting to flee the area. They were arrested and taken into county.
Drug Arrest
February 6 at 11:41 p.m., officers contacted a subject at the band shell in Station Square, 1629 S. Myrtle, after hours. During the contact, officers discovered the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested for the MMC violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Drug Arrest
February 7 at 2:04 a.m., officers contacted a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel in the 900 block of W. Huntington. During their investigation, the driver was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism / Court Order Violation
February 7 at 11:01 a.m., a victim in a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill reported that her ex-boyfriend broke her window. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim who fled from the ex-boyfriend. Officers discovered that the ex-boyfriend was in violation of a court order. This investigation is continuing.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
February 7 at 6:20 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft. Officers arrived and made contact the female subject who stole merchandise. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
February 7 at 8:06 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of W. Huntington a regarding the theft of a tip jar. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 7 at 8:20 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 600 block of Montana. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed one of the driver’s was under the influence. No injuries were reported. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Weapon / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
February 8 at 1:26 a.m., while patrolling the area of Huntington and Myrtle an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and a weapon. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 8 at 9:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Los Angeles. Officers arrived and determined there was a disturbance between a male and female subject. The male subject was found to be highly intoxicated and argumentative. Due to the level of his intoxication he was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vandalism
February 8 at 5:23 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of W. Foothill reported that her business had been vandalized with graffiti. This investigation is continuing.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
February 8 at 11:21 p.m., an employee from a restaurant in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported that an intoxicated customer assaulted another customer and was attempting to flee. Officers arrived and located the suspect. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 9 at 12:13 a.m., an officer patrolling the 1300 block of S. Mayflower saw a vehicle commit a violation. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of being intoxicated. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Shoplifting
February 9 at 2:48 p.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a subject concealed merchandise and left without paying. This investigation is continuing.
Felony Hit and Run Traffic Collision
February 9 at 7:45 p.m., a local medical facility called to report that a hit and run traffic collision. The caller reported a juvenile victim was in their facility seeking treatment from the injuries he suffered. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim who reported that he was hit by a vehicle while riding his skateboard. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
February 10 at 9:23 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of S. Myrtle reported that sometime between February 5 and February 6, someone tried to steal her vehicle from a parking lot. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
February 10 at 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Shamrock and Evergreen for a report of drug activity. Officers arrived and located a subject using a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
February 10 at 1:19 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of E. Greystone reported that she had wired money to a person she met on the internet. Shortly after, she learned that it was a scam. This investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation
February 10 at 5:04 p.m., a caller in the 1700 block of Pilgrim reported that the father of her child violated a court order. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
February 11 at 4:16 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of E. Foothill regarding a male subject attempting to gain entry into the home. Officers arrived and located the male subject near the home. The homeowner did not desire prosecution. A computer search revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 11 at 12:24 p.m., an employee from a restaurant in the 300 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject laying down in the parking lot. Officers arrived and made contact with a male subject who was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
February 11 at 12:28 p.m., a victim in the area of Foothill and Madison reported that a vehicle made an unsafe maneuver, collided with the victim and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery
February 11 at 1:59 p.m., an employee from a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported that a loss prevention officer was battered by a male subject who stole merchandise. The male subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
February 11 at 3:22 p.m., a business in the 200 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject inside the business who was refusing to leave. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject. A computer search revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
February 11 at 6:10 p.m., a theft was reported in a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington. An officer arrived and discovered that the victim was approached by a male and female subject who were distracting her to remove her wallet from her purse. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
February 11 at 6:55 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of Norumbega regarding a possible burglary in progress. Officers arrived and saw a back door open and broken glass. The house was empty and no property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
February 11 at 8:51 p.m., a possible theft in progress was reported in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject outside of the store. The business did not desire prosecution for the theft. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
February 11 at 11:42 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Huntington and Shamrock saw a vehicle swerving between lanes. A traffic stop was conducted and the subject was contacted. A DUI investigation confirmed the driver was under the influence and the passenger was too intoxicated to care for himself. They were both arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication
February 12 at 8:28 a.m., a disturbing subject was reported in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed he was too intoxicated to care or himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Theft
February 12 at 12:54 p.m., a victim was shopping at a store in the 600 block of W. Huntington when she realized that someone had taken her cellphone and wallet from her purse. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Person
February 12 at 6:28 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Foothill reported her ex- husband missing. She hasn't heard from him in three weeks. He was entered into the system as missing. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
February 12 at 6:48 p.m., a caller in a business in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject walked into the business without any clothes on and ran out onto the street. Officers arrived, located her, and covered her with a blanket. It was determined she was a danger to herself. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Medical Assist
February 12 at 7:21 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 600 block of W. Duarte regarding a female screaming for help. Officers arrived and were able to locate the resident by following the screams. Officers and MFD had to force entry into the residence. The resident was located on the floor, unable to get up. She refused to be transported to a medical facility.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
February 12 at 10:24 p.m., an employee from a store in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject concealing merchandise. Officers arrived and located the subject. The stolen property was recovered. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Trespass
February 12 at 11:00 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of N. Canyon reported a male subject who continues to trespass onto their property was there again. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
February 12 at 11:59 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of E. Central regarding a traffic collision. The driver made an unsafe turning movement and collided into a parked vehicle. The driver was cited at the scene.
No comments:
Post a Comment