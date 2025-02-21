City to acquire historic Anderson House from Historical Society

The City Council has approved accepting ownership of the historic Anderson House, one of the first homes built in Monrovia, from the Historical Society, which has preserved the 139-year-old home at 215 E Lime Ave.for nearly 50 years. The city will install a foundation and utilities. More about the Historical Society here.
- Brad Haugaard
What the hell is the City doing, investing public funds in a "house", with the continuing maitenance and deciding what to do with it other than just pour taxpayer money into a hole.ReplyDelete
Those on the council who voted for this idea should publicly answer this question:
"Would you invest your own money in acquiring this house and funding its maintenance in perpetuity?"
Let the idiots answer that question. If they answer "no", then snap elections and replacement of those answering "yes" when they voted to piss your money away.