Monrovia Police: Murdered man stabbed in neck; Crossbow bolt shot at bathroom window; Repeat attack by poop thrower; $6,000 art object stolen; Suspect escapes by entering freeway going wrong way
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for February 20 – 26. - Brad Haugaard]
During this period the Police Department handled 417 service events, resulting in 101 investigations.
Outside Assist – Driving Under the Influence
February 20 at 7:53 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 200 block of W. Duarte regarding a Nissan Rogue that was involved in a traffic collision on the freeway. The vehicle exited the freeway in our city. Officers located the vehicle and detained the female until CHP officers could arrive. The female was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
February 20 at 11:08 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Valle Vista, called to report a female at the location who was yelling at him and had just hit him in the face. Officers responded to the location and after speaking with both subjects determined they are living together and in a dating relationship. The female was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
February 20 at 2:05 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Royal Oaks and Mountain, when he witnessed a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. He initiated a traffic stop on the bicyclist. The subject got off his bike and when the officer approached him, he pulled something out of his pocket and tossed it away. The officer asked him what that was and he admitted it was methamphetamine, he also had a glass pipe for smoking the narcotics on him. The subject was arrested.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
February 20 at 11:50 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of S. Myrtle regarding a report of individuals in a parked vehicle possibly using nitrous oxide. Upon arrival, officers contacted subjects inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed evidence of nitrous oxide use. The subject in possession of a nitrous oxide tank was arrested.
Mental Evaluation / Domestic Violence
February 21 at 12:33 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 300 block of Genoa regarding a report of a husband who had cut himself with glass shards from a bottle. Upon arrival, officers detained the subject, who was bleeding profusely from his hands. After further investigation, it was discovered he battered his wife earlier in the week. He was placed on a mental evaluation hold and transported to a local hospital for treatment. An Emergency Protective Order was obtained protecting the wife. Domestic battery charges will be sought.
Traffic Collision Hit-N-Run
February 21 at 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a traffic collision that occurred in the parking lot in the 900 block of W. Duarte. One of the parties fled the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision Hit-N-Run
February 21 at 2:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Primrose and Huntington, where a traffic collision occurred. One of the parties fled the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary
February 21 at 5:55 p.m., officers responded to a residential burglary in the 500 block of W. Walnut. The investigation revealed two suspects gained entry through a window after removing a screen. The residence was ransacked, but the victim was unable to determine if anything was missing. The burglary occurred between 1:00 p.m. and 2:41 p.m. This investigation is continuing.
Evading
February 21 at 7:15 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a white Toyota Tacoma after it ran a red light southbound on Mountain at Huntington. The driver failed to yield, initiating a pursuit. The vehicle eventually stopped, the driver exited and fled on foot. A containment was established and the airship assisted, but the suspect was not located. This investigation is continuing.
MMC Violation – Suspect Arrested
February 22 at 1:19 a.m., an officer patrolling a closed park in the 700 block of E. Lemon, contacted a subject found camping in an encampment. The subject was arrested for violating a municipal code by being in the park after hours.
Warrant Arrest – Suspects Arrested
February 22 at 1:28 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of W. Lime regarding reports of an unknown male knocking on a resident’s door. Upon arrival, officers contacted three males in the area. One subject was found to have a $30,000 warrant out of Pasadena Police Department for Assault with a Deadly Weapon and was arrested. Another subject was arrested for public intoxication.
Felony Want – Suspect Arrested
February 22 at 2:18 a.m., an officer patrolling the 500 block of W. Duarte recognized a subject wanted in a Monrovia domestic violence case. The officer arrested the subject for the outstanding felony charge.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
February 22 at 2:35 a.m., officers responded to a vandalism report in the 100 block of Stedman. The reporting party stated she had been in an argument with her boyfriend, who then damaged the exterior of her vehicle by kicking it repeatedly. Officers confirmed the damage, located the suspect, and arrested him for felony vandalism.
Reckless Driving
February 22 at 10:28 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle regarding a driver at the location who was asleep behind the wheel. Officers contacted the subject and found him to be acting very suspicious. After additional questioning, the subject put the vehicle in drive and sped off away from officers. The subject drove up the freeway off-ramp, driving the wrong way. Officers did not follow and the subject got away. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Battery / Mental evaluation
February 22 at 1:13 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Magnolia to a family disturbance. Once on scene, it was determined that a domestic battery occurred. The suspect, known to have mental health issues, was having chest pains and needed to be mentally evaluated, he was transported to the hospital. Domestic battery charges will be sought.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
February 22 at 4:28 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of E. Huntington where employees reported a theft in progress at the business. Officers arrived and detained the female suspect. The stolen property was recovered and the female was arrested.
Murder
February 22 at 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of W. Olive after a woman reported arriving home to find her husband on the floor stabbed and unresponsive. Officers arrived and located the victim deceased with a knife lodged in his neck. Evidence of a struggle was found inside the apartment. Monrovia Detectives responded to assist, and Los Angeles Sheriff’s Homicide ultimately assumed control of the investigation. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
February 23 at 10:01 a.m., a flock hit for a felony vehicle was reported in the area of
Duarte and 6th
Officers located the vehicle traveling south on 6th and conducted a traffic stop. All of the occupants were cooperative. A computer check revealed the female occupant had multiple felony warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and the other two subjects were released.
Grand Theft
February 23 at 2:31 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 1700 block of S. Myrtle. A caller reported that sometime between 3:00 p.m. the previous day and 9:00 a.m. this morning, someone jumped the fence at the location and stole a $6,000 art piece that was left outside on display. Surveillance video is pending. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
February 23 at 5:27 p.m., a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington, reported that they had a male subject in custody for shoplifting. Officers responded and after conducting an investigation, arrested the suspect.
Shoplifting – Suspects Arrested
February 23 at 5:33 p.m., employees reported a theft in progress at the business in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Officers responded and detained the two suspects, a male and female. Both suspects were arrested.
Runaway Juvenile
February 23 at 6:40 p.m., a caller reported a female minor ran away from their group home in the 100 block of N. Ivy. The officer searched the area but could not locate her. She was entered into the missing person's database.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 23 at 7:40 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision in the area of Shamrock and Foothill where two vehicles had collided into one another. One driver complained of pain and was treated and released at the scene by the Monrovia Fire Department.
Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 23 at 11:53 p.m., in the 100 block of W. Lemon, officers responded to a report of an adult male staggering in a public parking lot. Upon arrival, they contacted the individual, who exhibited clear signs of intoxication. It was determined that he was unable to care for himself due to his level of intoxication. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
February 24 at 9:20 a.m., a caller reported a male subject in the 900 block of W. Huntington who appeared to be intoxicated. Officers located the subject and while speaking with him found him to be intoxicated. A computer check revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
February 24 at 11:33 a.m., an employee from a business in the 200 block of W. Foothill, arrived at the location and noticed the front glass business door was shattered. Officers responded to the location and spoke to the business owner. Surveillance footage showed two suspects with a pry tool forced the front door open and made entry. They went into the business and stole the cash register containing approximately $500. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
February 24 at 11:34 a.m., an employee in front the 1200 block of S. Shamrock called to report a vandalism. They had a bag of feces thrown at their location. Surveillance footage captured the incident and this is the second time the same vehicle was there doing the same thing. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 24 at 11:49 a.m., a vehicle in the area of Mountain and Evergreen failed to stop for the red light and broadsided the front end of another vehicle. Both driver and passenger complained of pain.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
February 24 at 11:56 a.m., an employee of a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report a male subject inside was concealing items in a bag he brought in. The employee recognized this subject, the subject stole items from this location on other occasions. He left the location without paying for the items but was soon located by officers in the parking lot. The employee positively identified the subject. The property was recovered and he was issued a citation in the field due to medical issues.
Missing Person
February 24 at 9:00 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Duarte came into the Monrovia Police Department lobby to report her daughter, who she has an active restraining order against, missing. She frequently reports her daughter missing when she doesn't hear from her. The daughter is homeless and was recently taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation, but has since been released. She was entered into the system as missing.
Vandalism
February 25 at 6:42 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Bradbury, called to report someone shot an arrow at her bathroom window. When the officer arrived and saw the arrow, he noticed it was "bolt" (a small arrow) from a crossbow. It is unknown where it came from or who shot it. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
February 25 at 12:49 p.m., Sierra Madre officers stopped a vehicle in their city for a traffic violation. The driver had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of our city. Monrovia officers pick him up and brought him back to our station where he was booked and housed pending court.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 25 at 3:24 p.m., a vehicle in the area of Huntington and Monterey, was pulling out of the parking lot onto Monterey making a left turn. The driver was looking to the right as she turned left, failing to yield to a vehicle driving north. The other vehicle struck the rear driver side of the vehicle. The driver at fault complained of pain but refused treatment. The driver was cited at the scene.
Trespass / Resist Delay – Suspect Arrested
February 25 at 3:52 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 2600 block of S. Peck regarding a male subject at the location who they had a no trespass authorization against. Officers arrived and the subject ran away. He tried to hide on the property of the church just south of the location but officers were able to locate him. He was arrested for trespassing and resisting and delaying the police.
Domestic Violence
February 25 at 6:44 p.m., officers responded to the area of Ivy and Walnut regarding a male subject seen on top of a vehicle that appeared was trying to leave. When officers arrived, the vehicle and subjects were no longer there. Shortly after, a female called the Monrovia Police Department and reported that the male subject she's been dating for two months had grabbed her face and neck, leaving her with visible injuries. Officers went to the male subject's residence in an attempt to speak with him but he was not there. A WANT was entered into the system for the male and an Emergency Protective Order was granted for the female.
Traffic Collision Hit & Run
February 26 at 2:22 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of California regarding a hit and run traffic collision. The suspect vehicle was left in the roadway after colliding into a parked car. The ignition to the suspect vehicle was damaged. The vehicle turned out to be from Montclair. The Montclair Police officers responded to the residence in an attempt to locate the owner to verify if it was an unreported stolen vehicle. The occupants of the home were uncooperative and refused to speak with the Montclair Police officers. The suspect vehicle was towed from the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 26 at 6:53 a.m., the driver of a vehicle in the area of Olive and Primrose, was driving south on Primrose when she had pain on her chest. She swerved and hit two parked vehicles. Officers arrived and the driver refused any medical treatment. Her vehicle was stored per her request and she was driven to work in the city.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 26 at 9:25 a.m., a vehicle driving east on Central entered the intersection on a green light but was broadsided by a vehicle driving north who failed to stop for the red light. There were complaints of pain but nobody wanted to go to the hospital.
Shoplifting
February 26 at 10:40 a.m., a male subject entered a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington and concealed three bottles of cologne. He exited the store without paying the items and fled on foot. Officers arrived and completed an area check but were unable to locate the subject. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
February 26 at 12:35 p.m., officers responded to a domestic violence call in a residence in the 800 block of Alta. Husband and wife were having an argument that escalated. The female spit on her husband, slapped his face breaking his glasses, then tossed a kettle bell to his leg. There were no marks on the male half, but a witness gave a statement. The suspect was arrested for domestic violence.
Assault
February 26 at 1:00 p.m., the victim reported she was shopping in a store in the 600 block W. Huntington, when an ex-friend walked up to her and started talking to her. When she didn't answer the ex-friend, she became upset and pulled the headphones off the victim’s head and walked away. The victim stated this is not the first time she's been confronted by the ex-friend while she's been out. She believes she might be stalking her.
