Fun-loving Travis is both playful and cuddly

Travis is a fun-loving, affectionate two-year-old Lab/Pit mix who is ready to find his forever home. Weighing around 65 pounds, Travis is the perfect blend of playful energy and cuddly sweetness. He loves nothing more than spending time with his people, whether it’s going on long walks, playing with his favorite squeaky toys, or curling up on the couch for some well-deserved belly rubs.
Travis is a smart and eager-to-please guy who enjoys learning new tricks and exploring the world around him. He will thrive in a home with an active individual or family who can match his playful spirit. Older children would be a great fit for his enthusiastic and loving nature.
Travis is patiently waiting for someone to give him the love he deserves. If you’re looking for a loyal companion to bring joy and excitement into your life, come meet Travis—you just might find your new best friend.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30 and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment