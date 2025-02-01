Police arrest driver after chase through north Monrovia

PRESS RELEASE: On Friday, January 31, 2025, at approximately 11:52 p.m., Monrovia Police Department officers attempted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle that had just been stolen from a residence in Monrovia. The driver failed to yield, leading officers on a pursuit throughout the north end of the city. The suspect drove recklessly, colliding with a parked vehicle and continuing to flee. The suspect swerved toward officers and later accelerated head-on into a marked patrol vehicle with an officer inside, causing non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect continued fleeing until officers successfully disabled the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Monrovia Police Department at (626) 256-8000. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.
No further details are available at this time.
- Brad Haugaard
