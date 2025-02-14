News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Monrovia High students protest ICE crackdown
About 110 (I counted) young people, apparently Monrovia High School students protesting the ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) crackdown, marched along Foothill Boulevard this morning.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
2/14/2025
