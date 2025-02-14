News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Monrovia High students protest ICE crackdown


About 110 (I counted) young people, apparently Monrovia High School students protesting the ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) crackdown, marched along Foothill Boulevard this morning.

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)