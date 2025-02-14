City Council to consider what to do with historic Anderson House

At its next meeting (agenda here) the City Council will consider whether to move the historic Anderson House to Recreation Park, next to the Historical Museum, or preserve it in place, at 215 East Lime. City staff recommends the in-place option. In both cases the city would assume ownership and responsibility for maintaining the property from the Monrovia Historical Society. Cost for a new foundation would be about $80,000, and $120,000 for other repairs. $163,179 has been set aside for the project. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
