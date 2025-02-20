News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / X / RSS
Monrovia Police: Bike riding bandit throws merchandise; Copper thief targets light pole; Man uses tool to whack opponent; etc.
During this period the Police Department handled 440 service events, resulting in 82 investigations.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 13 at 8:53 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Duarte and Myrtle regarding a male subject causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and located the subject yelling at people. It was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
February 13 at 2:38 p.m., a caller in the area of Mayflower and Duarte reported their vehicle stolen. Officers arrived and located the stolen vehicle nearby. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary
February 13 at 8:48 p.m., a residential burglary in progress was reported in the 200 block of E. Greystone. The resident heard someone inside her home and screamed when she detected movement near her bedroom. Officers arrived and made contact with the resident. Officers located a shattered window, but no subjects were located inside. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
February 13 at 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Huntington regarding a theft. The reporting party stated that a male on a bicycle entered the store, was concealing merchandise, and threw the items at an employee after they were confronted outside the store. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 14 at 2:02 a.m., while patrolling the 1300 block of S. Mayflower an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation confirmed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Loitering – Suspect Arrested
February 14 at 4:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Foothill regarding a subject loitering. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was intoxicated and uncooperative. After a struggle with officers, he was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
February 14 at 5:11 p.m., a caller in the 1700 block of Encino reported that her brother had battered her. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. The brother was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
February 15 at 1:55 a.m., while patrolling the 1400 block of S. Mountain, an officer conducted a pedestrian stop on a suspicious male subject. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
February 15 at 4:04 a.m., an officer patrolling the 700 block of W. Huntington saw two suspicious subjects near a closed business. A computer search revealed one of the subjects had a warrant for his arrest. A further investigation revealed the subject was in possession of controlled substances and a stun gun. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
February 15 at 11:04 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on a bicyclist in the 400 block of W. Duarte for a vehicle code violation. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
February 15 at 11:20 p.m., a caller in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject inside a business. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
February 16 at 12:53 a.m., an officer patrolling the 400 block of W. Duarte saw a female subject tampering with a coin machine and made contact with her. An investigation revealed she was in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
February 16 at 9:26 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of W. Foothill reported that her business had been burglarized. Officers arrived and determined that the suspects tampered with the front door and made entry. No loss was reported. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
February 16 at 3:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a shoplifting in progress. Officers arrived and located the suspect outside the store. The stolen property was recovered, the suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
February 17 at 7:56 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of E. Maple reported her vehicle stolen. The vehicle was located in San Bernardino County. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
February 17 at 8:10 a.m., a resident in the 1000 block of E. Huntington reported her vehicle was broken into. An investigation revealed the steering column had been tampered with in an attempt to steal the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
February 17 at 5:16 p.m., in the 600 block of W. Duarte, a vehicle was trying to park at the location and others were trying to exit the small private parking lot. Drivers of the vehicles trying to exit asked the one driver who was trying to park to back up so they could leave, then she could park. As the one driver started to back up, she went forward and struck the female in the parking lot. The female had a complaint of pain to her hand as a result.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
February 17 at 6:22 p.m., in the area of Mayflower and Huntington, a caller reported being involved in a minor traffic collision. According to the caller, the other party refused to exchange information and subsequently fled the scene without providing any contact or insurance details. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
February 17 at 10:55 p.m., a theft was reported in a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and made contact with a female subject matching the suspect’s description. She was positively identified. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon
February 19 at 9:04 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Peck regarding an unknown disturbance. Officers arrived and made contact with two subjects. An investigation revealed the subjects were involved in an altercation that turned physical when one of the subjects’ grabbed a tool and struck the victim in the face causing a traumatic injury. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
February 19 at 9:09 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of W. Huntington reported his vehicle had been broken into. Property was stolen, including a handgun. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft
February 19 at 4:15 p.m., an employee from a business in the area of Mayflower and Colorado reported that someone attempted to steal copper wire from a light pole. This investigation is continuing.
Posted by Brad at 2/20/2025
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment