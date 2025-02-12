Monrovia High Band and Choir Director, Jake Ferntheil, has passed away

A letter of condolence on the death of Monrovia High Band and Choir Director, Jake Ferntheil.
It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of Monrovia High School’s beloved Band and Choir Director, Mr. Jake Ferntheil. Since joining Monrovia High School in 2023, Jake inspired our students and fostered a deep passion for the arts within our band and choir programs. His dedication helped countless students develop their musical talents, whether through their instruments or voices.
Jake was not only an outstanding educator but also a cherished member of the Monrovia High School staff. His enthusiasm, creativity, and commitment created an environment where students developed deep relationships with each other and has left a lasting impact on our school community. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.
We understand this news may be difficult for many in our community. Counseling services are available to support students and staff during this challenging time. If you or your child need assistance, please contact our Director of Student Services, Dr. Reuben Jones, at (626) 471-2049, and we will connect you with our counseling team.
Our heartfelt condolences go out to Jake’s family, friends, students, and colleagues. We stand with them in this time of profound loss and offer our support in any way we can.
In solidarity,
Dr. Paula Hart Rodas
Superintendent
Monrovia Unified School District
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment