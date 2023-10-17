Tommy Would Love to Give You a Dog Kiss ... He's Still Working on Manners

Tommy is a young Great Dane/Rhodesian Ridgeback mix who is excited to meet everyone! This big puppy is just shy of 90 pounds, and he is 100 percent fun.
Tommy greets everyone with a tail that wags his entire body. He’s so happy to see you that he may be tempted to bounce into your lap or try to give you a kiss, but the volunteers at Pasadena Humane have been working with him on his manners. It’s a work in progress, but we know he’s going to get it!
Tommy has also been great around other dogs. He really likes to meet new dogs and if they’re interested in playing, he’s all for it! If not, that’s OK, too. He can read the room.
This happy pup is ready for whatever fun you can cook up!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
