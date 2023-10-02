News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Jeopardy Night at Library on Oct. 6
Jeopardy Night at Library on Oct. 6, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Test your knowledge in various categories. For ages 16 and up. Limited seats available. Registration closes on Oct. 5, at 5:30 p.m.
Details and registration
.
