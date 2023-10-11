News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Company Gets Grant to Make Aviation Fuel From Plants

Monrovia-based Invizyne Technologies (140 W Chestnut Ave.) has received a $3.77 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to support Invizyne's project to optimize and scale up isobutanol production, a potential sustainable aviation fuel. This follows a successful $2.08 million project converting cellulosic sugars to isobutanol. The sustainable aviation fuel market is projected to reach $27.4 billion by 2032.

CEO Mo Hayat said the company's method of making valuable chemicals from plant-based energy sources can reduce the pollution associated with traditional production methods. Details.

- Brad Haugaard
