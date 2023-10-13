City Council to Consider: Historic Designation for House, Proclaim Oct. 21 'Make a Difference Day,' Study Updates to Auto Repair Facility Ordinance

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia City Council will consider ...
~ Designating a craftsman style residence at 423 E. Foothill as an historic landmark. Details.
~ Proclaiming Oct. 21 as Make a Difference Day and, "urge all citizens to participate in volunteer projects as we work together to meet the needs of our neighbors." Details.
Before the regular meeting, at 6 p.m., there will be a study session on, "Proposed Updates to Auto Repair Facility Ordinance." No action will be taken, discussion only. Details.
