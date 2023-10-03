McNugget Needs Time to Get Comfortable, But Then ... Fun Time!

When McNugget first arrived at Pasadena Humane, he was scared of his own shadow. This little guy would hide in the back of his kennel and break our hearts.
Thankfully, he has started to show us all the fun-loving dog he can be. He adores running around in the yard, jumping into the pool and then happily shaking off all the water on any unsuspecting staff and volunteers.
McNugget is also an exceptional student. He has mastered a few tricks and is eager to learn more. This guy just wants to please, but he’s also happy to get a treat for a reward.
This sweet boy will probably take a little time to get comfortable in his forever home, but once he does, McNugget will be the BEST!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
