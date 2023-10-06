School Board to Consider Disney Imagination Campus; Chinese Lion Dance, Filipino American History Month

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia Board of Education will, among other things, consider ...
~ An agreement with Disney for the Disney Imagination Campus at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Theme Park. The program seeks to foster imagination and creativity among students. Details.
~ A $6,750 contract with the San Gabriel Valley Chinese Cultural Association to offer a Chinese Lion Dance program at Plymouth Elementary for the 2023-2024 school year. Details.
~ Proclaiming October 2023 as "Filipino American History Month." Details.
- Brad Haugaard
