News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

School Board to Consider Disney Imagination Campus; Chinese Lion Dance, Filipino American History Month


At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia Board of Education will, among other things, consider ...

~ An agreement with Disney for the Disney Imagination Campus at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Theme Park. The program seeks to foster imagination and creativity among students. Details.

~ A $6,750 contract with the San Gabriel Valley Chinese Cultural Association to offer a Chinese Lion Dance program at Plymouth Elementary for the 2023-2024 school year. Details

~ Proclaiming October 2023 as "Filipino American History Month." Details

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)