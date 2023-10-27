Learn How to Run for Monrovia Office; Prayer Breakfast; O2breathe Walk; Historic Walking Tour; Easy on the Sprinklers; Digging on Lemon

~ Learn how to run for a Monrovia office, Thursday, Nov. 2, in the Monrovia Community Center: the nomination and filing process, campaign reporting requirements, financial disclosures, and other election specifics. The nomination period begins Nov. 13 and runs through Dec. 8. Details.
~ The 57th Annual Community Prayer Breakfast will be held on Friday, Nov. 17, at the Courtyard by the Marriott Hotel. Theme is "Faith in an Anxious World," and the speaker will be Brad M. Griffin, Senior Director of Content & Research at the Fuller Youth Institute. Registration is $40 per person, and is open until Friday, Nov. 10. Details.
~ The Pulmonary Hypertension Association will hold its 10th Annual Monrovia O2breathe Walk on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 8:30 a.m. - noon at Library Park. Free, but donations are welcomed. There will be raffle prizes, informational booths, and live entertainment by the Licata Brothers. Details.
~ Monrovia Historic Preservation Group's Last Walking Tour of 2023 is tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. The tour lasts two hours and costs $5 per person. Meet at the SE corner of Myrtle and Palm at 10 a.m. to learn more about Monrovia's past.
~ With the rainy season coming up, the city would like you to switch off sprinklers while it is raining and for 48 hours after the rain ends to conserve water. It also recommends installing weather-based irrigation controllers that automatically shut off sprinklers when it rains, using barrels to capture rainwater for later landscaping watering use, and installing drought-tolerant landscape.
~ From Oct. 30 through Nov. 3, there will be digging and pipe laying on the 700 block of W. Lemon and S. Sunset Pl., and digging potholes to locate underground utilities on the 300 block of W. Chestnut. For questions contact Chris Castruita at Monrovia Public Works at 256-8224.
