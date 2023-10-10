Monrovia High Achieves Silver Status on AP School Honor Roll

Monrovia High has achieved Silver status on the 2023 AP School Honor Roll, which honors schools that have fostered a college-going culture, facilitated opportunities for students to earn college credit, and enhanced overall college readiness. Silver is the third highest honor, preceded by Gold and Platinum and followed by Bronze. MHS made AP exams free for students, with nearly 60 percent of seniors taking at least one AP exam, and more than 30 percent scoring three or higher on at least one AP exam. Details
Brad Haugaard
