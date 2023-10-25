News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Breakfast at Peach Cafe


Had breakfast recently at the Peach Cafe, on the north side of Colorado near Ivy. Got the Nuts and Bolts for $13.95, scrambled eggs, toast, fruit, and bacon (Yum!), and a cup of coffee. All excellent!

- Brad Haugaard 

