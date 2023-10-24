Gentle Chester Dressed for Early Halloween

Chester is a gentle senior Labrador mix who is looking for a comfortable bed in a loving home. Chester is nine years young, and just hitting his stride. He enjoys going for walks in the park so he can smell all the smells and plod happily along.
This handsome guy is also fun- he likes playing in the yard, exploring and having a laugh, even if that means wearing a cow Halloween costume.
Like most dogs his age, Chester loves having a place to nap in the sun. He has spent some time in a foster home and the foster family reported that he is housetrained, likes to sleep on the couch and enjoys a nice belly rub. What a good boy!
Chester is one of many dogs over 31 pounds that can be adopted for only $10 during the Adopt-a-Boo promotion.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
