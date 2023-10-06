Fire Prevention Open House; Job Fair; Park-Naming Meeting

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ Oct. 8-14 is Fire Prevention Week and Monrovia firefighters will visit five Monrovia elementary schools and will host a Fire Prevention Open House on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Fire Station 101 (141 E. Lemon Ave.) from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. There will be fire safety demonstrations, information on holiday fire prevention, CPR demonstrations, Jr. Firefighter Challenge, food, and more. For more information call Monrovia Fire & Rescue at 256-8181.
~ The Monrovia Community Job Fair will be held Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Monrovia Community Adult School (920 S. Mountain Ave.). Meet employers from various industries. For inquiries, contact Armenag Chemsian at Armenag.Chemsian@edd.ca.gov or 304-7919.
~ Monrovia Community Services Department will hold a community meeting tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. on what to name its new park at 1111 Encino Ave. next to the new Chick-fil-A and Starbucks on Huntington. Meeting will be at the park site.
- Brad Haugaard
